Arkansas Adds Talented Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Solomon Wright

FAYETTEVILLE — Vian (Okla.) High School three-star defensive tackle Solomon Wright has flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to the University of Arkansas.
Wright, 6-0, 270, committed to the Red Raiders on May 1, but then rumors started circulating Arkansas was going to make a run at him. He committed to the Hogs on Friday.
Wright had a banner junior year at Vian. He finished with 124 tackles, 51 for loss, 14 sacks and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
Wright is the son of Kenyatta Wright a former standout at Oklahoma State who later played in the NFL.
The younger Wright chose Arkansas over the Red Raiders, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa State and others.
He is the 14th commitment for the Razorbacks in the Class of 2021 and first defensive linemen.
Arkansas’ Commitments:
Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne
Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro
Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep
Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert
AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union
Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington
Solomon Wright, DL, 6-0, 270, Vian (Okla.)
Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene
Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian
Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest
Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)
Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)
Chris Paul Jr., LB, 6-1. 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County
Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)