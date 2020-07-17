Arkansas Adds Talented Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Solomon Wright

FAYETTEVILLE — Vian (Okla.) High School three-star defensive tackle Solomon Wright has flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to the University of Arkansas.

Wright, 6-0, 270, committed to the Red Raiders on May 1, but then rumors started circulating Arkansas was going to make a run at him. He committed to the Hogs on Friday.

Woopigs🐗🐗 Proud to be a Razorback! pic.twitter.com/m8LiHmnzb8 — ᔕOᒪOᗰOᑎ ᗯᖇIᘜᕼT (@solomon__wright) July 17, 2020

Wright had a banner junior year at Vian. He finished with 124 tackles, 51 for loss, 14 sacks and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

Wright is the son of Kenyatta Wright a former standout at Oklahoma State who later played in the NFL.

The younger Wright chose Arkansas over the Red Raiders, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa State and others.

He is the 14th commitment for the Razorbacks in the Class of 2021 and first defensive linemen.

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Solomon Wright, DL, 6-0, 270, Vian (Okla.)

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)

Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)

Chris Paul Jr., LB, 6-1. 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)