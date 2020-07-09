Arkansas Adds Three-Star Defensive Back Chase Lowery to Commitment List

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Frisco (Texas) High School three-star cornerback Chase Lowery.
Lowery, 6-0, 180, announced his decision on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
Lowery had narrowed his long list of offers to eight on June 30. In addition to the Razorbacks, he had Texas Tech, Oregon State, Memphis, San Diego State, Michigan State, Purdue and Pitt on the list.
As a junior, Lowery did a little of everything for the Raccoons. Lowery had 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions one returned for touchdown, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble. On offense, he caught 34 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He took two punts back for touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Arkansas’ Sam Carter offered Lowery a scholarship on June 18.
Arkansas’ Commitment List:
Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian
Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert
AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union
Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 172, DeSoto (Texas)
Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne
Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest
Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene
Christopher Paul Jr., LB, 6-1, 230, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County
Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro
Chase Lowery, DB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)
Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, DB, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep
Keuan Parker, DB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Union
Rocket Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)
