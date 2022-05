The Hogs are competing for a SEC Tournament title after defeating Florida 4-1.

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida Gators met in the SEC Tournament semifinals game Friday night in Gainesville, FL.

The Gators jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st.

Then he Hogs added 4 to the scoreboard in the 4th to take the lead. It was all they needed.

The SEC Championship game against Missouri is Saturday at 4pm CT on ESPN2.