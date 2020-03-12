Arkansas Advances to Second Round of SEC Tournament With 86-73 Win Over Vanderbilt

Arkansas defeated Vanderbilt 86-73 on Wednesday night in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

The win allows the Razorbacks to advance to the second round on Thursday night when they face six-seeded South Carolina in the late game slated to start approximately 8 p.m.

Arkansas led Vandy 38-26 at intermission. The Hogs built the lead up to 20, 52-32, in the second half before Vandy started making a run. Vandy closed the lead to 14 before a Reggie Chaney dunk put Arkansas back up by 16, 54-38, with 11:31 remaining in the game.

Vandy refused to go away. They cut the lead to 12, 57-45, with nine minutes remaining in the game. But Mason Jones promptly hit a pair of free throws and refused to let the Hogs give in to the Vandy run.

Arkansas led 59-48 when Desi Sills nailed a three-pointer with 7:55 remaining in the game. Jones then stole the ball and was fouled driving to the basket. He hit two free throws allowing the Razorbacks to go up 64-48 with 7:49 left in the contest.

The Hogs were led in scoring by Mason Jones with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals while Sills added 18 and Isaiah Joe 18 along with five rebounds. Jimmy Whitt had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Arkansas shot 49 percent from the field, 42.9 from the three-point line and 77.4 at the charity stripe.