Arkansas Among Final 6 for Hutchinson CC Defensive Tackle Isaiah Iton

FAYETTEVILLE — Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College defensive tackle Isaiah Iton will be at his new school in just over a month.

Iton, 6-3, 290, spent his freshman season at Northern Colorado. After a season there, he transferred to Hutchinson. On Thursday night he announced his Final 6 schools with the Razorbacks among them. He narrowed it to six from approximately 20 offers

The Final 6 are Florida State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Maryland and the Razorbacks.

At Northern Colorado, the former Pearland (Texas) High School standout had 20 tackles, 1.5 for loss and a sack in 12 games including three starts.

“I started as a true freshman there,” Iton said. “I wasn’t happy there how the culture was and how everything operated. So on June 1 I transferred to Hutch. When I transferred to Hutch we put pads on and instead of spring ball we did fall ball. I was grinding out because every practice was played like a game because we knew we wouldn’t have a season (until spring).”

While he has announced his Final 6 schools here’s what he is looking for in the one he chooses.

“What I’m looking for a program I can call home,” Iton said. “A place I can get on the field and where I can dominate. I’m a cut-throat guy almost. I’m gonna get mine. I’m looking for good coaching and a good team. I want to win a [national championship].”

The players he loves to watch are Khalil Mack (Chicago Bears), Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams) and Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs).

“That’s how I feel I’m working myself to be,” Iton said. “I want to be like a Khalil Mack inside. A dominant type guy. I’m working hard and grinding for that.”

Wherever Iton goes, he feels the fans will like what they see from him.

“You are gonna see a dominant guy,” Iton said. “I’m not gonna take any plays off. It’s coming every play you are gonna hear my name. That’s what I coming for and working for. I have goals. I want the Heisman. That’s the type of goals I want. You will see a cut-throat dog on the field.”