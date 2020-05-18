Arkansas Among the Top 12 for Wide Receiver With Long List of Offers

FAYETTEVILLE — Dillon (S.C.) High School Class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Ahmari Huggins has cut his list of 33 offers down to a Top 12.

Huggins, 6-0, 163, announced the list on Twitter Monday.

The University of Arkansas made the list along with Southern Cal, Baylor, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Pitt, TCU, Michigan State and Duke.

As a junior, Huggins caught 50 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s being recruited by Arkansas’ Justin Stepp.