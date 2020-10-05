Arkansas Appears to be Getting Some Key Players Back for Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas appears to be in a position to get several players back who were injured against Mississippi State or didn’t play in the game.

Sam Pittman held his weekly Monday Zoom Conference and provided some updates on various players.

Among the players injured in the 21-14 victory over Mississippi State were running back Rakeem Boyd, linebacker Grant Morgan, cornerback Montaric Brown and wide receiver Treylon Burks. In addition, defensive end Julius Coates didn’t make the trip to Starkville for a non-injury reason and defensive end Dorian Gerald was injured in the season opener. Running back A’Montae Spivey and cornerback Devon Bush also didn’t make the trip to Mississippi State.

Burks went out early in the game Saturday night. He had been banged up during the week and wasn’t thought to be at full strength entering the game. He posted on Sunday he had an MRI on his knee.

“If he’s not posting on Instagram, then you wouldn’t ask me the question,” Pittman said. “(Burks) is fine. He’ll be back at practice today. It’s a team rule you don’t post about injuries on the Internet.”

The reporter who asked Pittman about Burks’ post on Instagram indicated to Pittman he wasn’t trying to get Burks in the doghouse. That brought a smile to Pittman’s face.

“Hey, he’s not in my doghouse, trust me,” Pittman said.

Pittman also reported some good news on Boyd and Brown.

“Rakeem will as well,” Pittman said. “(Busta) is fine as well. He got dinged up. He may or may not be at practice today, but we feel like he’ll be available on Saturday.”

As far as Morgan, he left Saturday night’s game with an elbow injury, but returned. Pittman also joked about Morgan’s outstanding game on Saturday even though he was hurt.

“Well, we may have to get the other elbow hurt,” Pittman said. “If he made 15 tackles, he may get to 20. In all seriousness, he’s fine. His elbow is sore, but he’ll be ready to go. He’s a tough kid. He’s a Morgan. His brother was tough, too. I imagine everybody in the family is. He loves to play and he toughed it out and got treatment, and he’ll be fine.”

Pittman did confirm what sources had indicated on both Coates and Spivey and their absence having nothing to do with injuries or COVID.

“Yeah, both of those guys are healthy,” Pittman said.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Eric Gregory is listed as an “or” with Coates as far as who starts against Auburn.

“Eric, if he’s listed with the ones in there “Or”, that’s because he earned it,” Pittman said. “He had a heck of a football game the other day. And then Coates should be back for us.

“Dorian Gerald, we still don’t know for sure on him. But Coates should be back. We’ve just got to wait and see a little on Gerald.”

Arkansas and Auburn will kickoff at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium with the game on the SEC Network. The following Saturday Arkansas will return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium to host Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN2.