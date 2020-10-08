Arkansas At Auburn Moved To ESPN

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Due to Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast, ESPN has updated its television schedule for this weekend’s action. Arkansas’ game at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 10 at No. 13 Auburn will move to ESPN after it was initially scheduled to air on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (sideline) will have the call.

Kickoff and television arrangements to date:

* Home games in bold

Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 10: at Auburn (ESPN), 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 17: Ole Miss (ESPN2), 2:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 7: Tennessee (ESPN or SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 14: at Florida (TBA), TBA

Nov. 21: LSU (TBA), TBA

Nov. 28: at Missouri (TBA), TBA

Dec. 5: Alabama (TBA), TBA