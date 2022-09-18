FAYETTEVILLE — The latest college football polls are out and the Hogs are still a Top 10 team.

In the Associated Press Poll, Arkansas remained at No. 10. Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Tennessee (11), Ole Miss (16), Florida (20) and Texas A&M (23) are the other SEC schools. Brigham Young is No. 19.

In last week’s USA Today Coaches Poll the Hogs were No. 11, but they moved to No. 10 following a 38-27 win over Missouri State. Georgia and Alabama swapped places with the Bulldogs now No. 1 and the Tide at 2. Kentucky is No. 9. Tennessee is at No. 12, Ole Miss (13), Texas A&M (20) and Florida (22). Despite a loss to Oregon, Brigham Young stayed in the poll at No. 23. They were No. 14 last week. Click here for the Top 25 in the Coaches Poll.