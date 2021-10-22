Arkansas basketball previews upcoming exhibition against East Central

The Arkansas men’s basketball team is finally preparing to play someone other than each other as they welcome in East Central to Bud Walton Arena on Sunday for an exhibition game.

It’s one of two exhibitions before the official start of the season. The Razorbacks will also play North Texas in a scrimmage on Saturday Oct. 30 at home as well.

Hogs head coach Eric Musselman and players Connor Vanover and Jaxson Robinson sat down with local media on Thursday afternoon to preview the upcoming exhibition against East Central and also discuss their excitement for the season as a whole.

You can watch their full press conferences below!