Arkansas Becomes Bowl Eligible With Win Over Mississippi State

For the first time since 2016, the Arkansas Razorbacks are bowl eligible.

The Razorbacks picked up their 6th win of the season on Saturday by defeating Mississippi State, 31-28.

Cameron Little got the scoring started for Arkansas with a 46-yard field goal to put the Hogs up 3-0 in the 1st. But it was Dominique Johnson who rushed into the endzone from the 1-yard line to give the Razorbacks their first touchdown of the game.

The Arkansas defense came up with a massive stop in the red zone during the 2nd quarter and Mississippi State attempted a 23-yard field goal. However, the Bulldogs kick was no good and they remained scoreless.

Shortly after, Cam Little drilled a 48-yard field goal attempt to give the Razorbacks a 13-0 lead.

It wasn’t until the final seconds of the first half that MSU got on the board with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Walley.

Arkansas had a 13-7 lead over MSU at the half.

MSU took a 14-13 lead with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rara Thomas early in the 3rd quarter.

One of the highlights of this game was when Cam Little set a new career record with his 51-yard field goal to give the Razorbacks a 16-14 lead. The Razorbacks continued to roll with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks to make it 23-14 Arkansas. However, MSU fired right back and made it a two point game with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Rara Thomas.

With under 3 minutes left in the game, Mississippi State took a 28-23 lead thanks to a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jo’Quavious Marks.

With the time running out, Arkansas worked their way down the field and Dominique Johnson scored from 4-yards out to give the Razorbacks the lead. But the Hogs didn’t setting for a PAT, they decided to go for two. And once again, Johnson got into the endzone to put Arkansas up 31-28 with 21 seconds on the clock.