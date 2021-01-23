Arkansas claims first 2-game SEC win streak of season with 92-71 win at Vanderbilt

The healing started in the second half in Fayetteville in Arkansas’ mid-week game and it continued in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday as the Razorbacks put down Vanderbilt, 92-71, to string together the Hogs’ first consecutive-games winning streak since the start of SEC play in late December.

Freshman guard Moses Moody led the way with team-highs of 26 points and 8 rebounds.

Arkansas (12-4, 4-4 SEC) has now won two league matchups in a row while putting down Vandy (4-7, 0-5 SEC) for the 7th consecutive time. Second-year head coach Eric Musselman improved to 12-15 in SEC games and 3-0 against the Commodores, who fell to 3-41 in SEC games going back to the end of the 2017-18 season.

Musselman went back to a stating lineup that he used for 8 consecutive games after the season-opener — Moody, Sills, Vanover, Smith, and Tate.

The Razorbacks came out of the gates fast, using runs of 9-0 and 9-2 to build an early double-digit lead, 18-8. But Vandy chipped away at the deficit to pull within 31-27 on Clevon Brown’s layup at the 5:59 mark. From there, Moody scored the Hogs’ next 6 points, followed by Vance Jackson, Jr. and Tate each hitting a 3, and a Vanover alley-oop dunk as Arkansas closed the first 20 minutes with a 14-8 run to take another 10-point advantage, 45-35, at the break.

Moody led the Hogs with 13 first-half points as the Hogs moved the ball crisply and smartly while dishing out 14 assists on 17 made field goals (51.5% shooting, including 6-of-14 from 3 for 42.9%). Arkansas also finished the first half plus-10 on the glass (23-13) and plus-7 in second-chance-points (7-0). The Hogs made only 5-of-9 at the free throw line (55.6%).