By DUDLEY E. DAWSON

STILLWATER, Okla. – Pitching came to the rescue on a night when Arkansas needed it most and so off to North Carolina the Razorbacks will go.

Zack Morris and Kole Ramage limited a potent Oklahoma State offense to one run over six innings and then Arkansas held on for a 7-3 win to clinch a berth in the Super Regionals.

The Razorbacks (41-19) advance to play North Carolina this weekend in Chapel Hill.

Brady Slavens homered , freshman Peyton Stovall had two RBI singles and Michael Turner a dagger two-run double in the ninth to pace Arkansas’ offense.

But unlike the first two games the teams split while combining to score a combined 56 runs, pitching and defense were the calling cards on Monday night.

Morris started and went the first 3 1/3 innings while allowing no runs while giving up four hits and walking three, all in the second inning.

Ramage entered and went the next 2 2/3 while giving up three runs on four hits.

He would be followed by Zen Vermillion and freshman Hagen Smith, who fanned two with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth.

The second of those was of Oklahoma State star Roc Riggio.

Slavens opened the scoring with a one-out homer in the third inning and Arkansas would go on to three more runs later in the frame.

Jalen Battles’ two-out, two-run single plated both to make it 3-0.

He took second on throw home and raced to the plate when Peyton Stovall singled him home.

Stovall did the same thing two innings later as Battles scurried home to make it 5-0 in the sixth.

David Mendham’s solo blast off Ramage in sixth cut it to 5-1.

The Cowboys cut it to 5-3 in the seventh on Riggio’s RBI double and Zach Ehrhard’s sacrifice fly.