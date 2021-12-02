Arkansas’ Coaches Still on Road Recruiting With Visitors Headed to Fayetteville This Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches are on the road still recruiting and seeing prospects.

For the first time since the Sept. 10-12 weekend Arkansas will host some official visitors. Sources indicate Arkansas will host 4-6 visitors.

Today Sam Pittman, Jermial Ashley and Barry Odom will be in Greenland to see defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth. The 6-foot-4, 257-pound Hollingsworth committed to Arkansas on July 24, 2020.

As a senior, Hollingsworth had 63 tackles, 47 solo, 10 for loss and three sacks.

The Arkansas coaches have spent some time in Tennessee this week. They saw both the committed defensive backs. Brownsville Haywood cornerback Jaylen Lewis, 6-2, 175, and Milan safety Anthony Brown, 6-2, 190.

New Offers This Week

Arkansas has extended some new offers this week to underclassmen. The latest being The Woodlands (Texas) Class of 2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, 6-5, 215. He holds double-digit offers with Baylor and Arizona State joining Arkansas in recently offering him. Daingerfield Class of 2024 cornerback Aeryn Hampton, 5-10, 175, also was another Texan offered by the Hogs.

Arkansas also extended some new offers in Tennessee this week. Memphis University School’s pair of Class of 2024 cornerback Brandon Nicholson, 6-0, 175, and 2025 wide receiver-defensive back Yasir Muhammad, 6-0, 160, both were offered by the Hogs. While in Tennessee, the Arkansas coaches also offered Memphis Briarcrest Class of 2023 athlete Max Carroll, 6-3, 200.

Strong Ties To Jimmy Smith

Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns with the Sooners this season. He has entered the transfer portal with the departure of the OU head coach.

Haselwood, 6-3, 196, was a five-star recruit out of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School in the Class of 2019. His high school coach was Jimmy Smith, who now coaches the running backs at Arkansas.

Haselwood chose the Sooners over Georgia, Florida State and Miami in addition to many others out of high school. As a senior, he caught 53 passes for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Earlier in the week, it was thought that Haselwood wanted to go as a package deal with quarterback Spencer Rattler. Now it appears he may very well visit Arkansas this weekend. If Haselwood makes his decision separate of Rattler the Hogs should have a very good chance because of Smith.