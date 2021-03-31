Arkansas’ Coaching Staff, Several Players Have Gotten COVID Vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE — While on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday Sam Pittman spoke about the COVID vaccines and an eventual return to normalcy.

Finebaum asked Pittman how close Arkansas is to normalcy from a football standpoint?

“I think we’re close,” Pittman said. “I do believe it’s going to be another month. The state of Arkansas is opened up to opportunities to get their COVID vaccination for our kids. We’ve had about 50 of them do that this week and we have some more slated to get it later on this week. The more folks that get the vaccine, and that’s up to them they know what they want to do, the more folks that get it obviously the more normalcy we’ll return to.

“I do believe that by June it will be pretty close to normal around here. We’re hoping we’ll get the chance to get recruits on campus and have camps. I believe maybe June 1 we can get back total, close to what we’re all used to. What we all love.”

Finebaum talked about the number of people who don’t want to get the vaccine. Pittman talked about how he tried to educate his players on the vaccine.

“The SEC has done a nice job handing out information,” Pittman said. Dr. (Catherine) O’Neal who works out of LSU. She’s in the infectious disease department. She was outstanding. We asked her to talk to our football. Our team asked her about 12 questions. They had really thought out the questions to ask her. She is such a wonderful and knowledgeable person. The education there.

“I’m not sure we don’t need to educate our parents of our players as well on the vaccine. I will say this our coaching staff has all had the vaccination. We’re trying to lead by example as well. It’s still in education. Dr. O’Neal helped us tremendously.”

Pittman had COVID during the season and talked about it.

“The No. 1 thing I was concerned about was having COVID and giving it to somebody else,” Pittman said. “That’s not a gift you want to give. You really don’t know if you have it or not by the way you feel. Certainly every one of our kids that have tested positive had no symptoms. To me, that’s the scariest part of it. The relief of myself, my wife Jamie not being able to give the virus to somebody. My wife went home to see her mother in Pittsburg, Kansas. Before she couldn’t do that because you really don’t know if you have it or not. The relief of not being able to give the virus to somebody else is huge to me.”