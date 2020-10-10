Arkansas Commitments Shine on Friday Night

FAYETTEVILLE — Several Arkansas commitments were in action on Friday night including one who is now set to visit Fayetteville this weekend.

San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian four-star quarterback Lucas Coley, 6-2, 197, helped lead the Warriors to a 44-7 victory over Frisco (Texas) Legacy Christian Academy before heading to Arkansas. Coley has his team at 5-1 on the season. Coley and his teammates will travel to Aledo (Texas) on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Arkansas fans show a different type of love! #WPS



See y’all in Fayetteville this weekend. Appreciate you @CanaanSandy! Much love to you and your family boss.🐗 #BTHOAUBURN pic.twitter.com/gQfy8h6lPe — ✞𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙖𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙮 ✞ (@LucasColeyQB) October 9, 2020

Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep three-star safety and linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195, had a big night though his team fell to Maryville (Mo.) 49-10. Hamilton-Jordan finished the game with 17 tackles, one pass breakup and rushed three times for 29 yards. The Blue Tigers are now 4-2 and will host Kansas City (Mo.) Central (1-5) Friday night at 7 p.m.

https://t.co/8tNEDfCQKP

17 Tackles 1 PBU 3Att 29Yrds — Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan (@_Jermaine36) October 10, 2020

Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest fell to 4-3 on the season last night when they lost to Cooper (3-1) 24-21. But it was the previous week future Razorback Cole Carson, 6-6, 285, had a big night. He helped the Rebels to a 38-20 victory over Celeste (Texas). In that game, Carson was simply outstanding. They will be on the road Friday to take on Alba-Golden (Texas) at 7:30 p.m.

Blessed to be named the 2A Built Ford Tough Player of the week, time to go play lights out against Cooper @coachbraddavis @CoachSamPittman @RazorbackFB https://t.co/f4jcf3Cs03 — Cole Carson : The BIGN : (@ColeCarson12) October 9, 2020

Tulsa (Okla.) Union four-star running back AJ Green helped his team to its first win of the season beating Mustang (Okla.) 66-10 Friday night. Green finished the game rushing 13 times for 228 yards and three touchdowns. The Redskins rolled up 759 yards of total offense. They will be at home on Thursday to host Moore (Okla.) 1-5 at 7 p.m.. Union is now 1-4.

AJ Green (@RoyalGreen25 ) had this ankle breaking 84 yard TD wiped away due to a holding call. He already has a 45, 55 and 70 yard TD runs on the board in the 1st half for @UnionFootball (video by https://t.co/FhGS2bRa7R) @RazorbackFB #okpreps pic.twitter.com/sHobS7IQOZ — Michael Kinney Media (@EyeAmTruth) October 10, 2020

Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County moved to 4-0 on the season with a 32-0 victory over Upson-Lee (Ga.) on Friday night. The only team to score on them was in Week 3 when they beat McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 34-14. Future Arkansas linebacker Christopher Paul Jr., 6-1, 235, is having a very good season. Prior to last night’s game, Paul had 28 tackles, including 16 unassisted, eight for loss and a quarterback hurry. On offense has one reception for nine yards and rushed three times for 16 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars will host Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.