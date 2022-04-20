FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas took a 10-3 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium to complete a two-game sweep.

Arkansas (30-7) got the 10 runs on 14 hits. Heston Tole got the win for the Razorbacks to move to 1-0 for the season. Jakob Frederick (0-2) took the loss.

The Razorbacks got on the scoreboard first with three runs in the bottom of the second. Jalen Battles led off with a double down the line in left field. Jace Bohrofen was then hit by a pitch. Braydon Webb flied out to center, but Battles tagged on the play and went to third base. Bohrofen took second on a wild pitch. Kendall Diggs hit a fly ball to center that was caught for the second out, but Battles tagged and scored. Dylan Leach then sent a pitch into the bullpen in left field to put the Hogs up 3-0.

The Hogs were able to get three more runs in the bottom of the third. Robert Moore was hit by a pitch with one out. Battles then followed with a double to left-center field. Bohrofen then doubled to right field that allowed Moore and Battles to score. Diggs singled into center field to plate Bohrofen.

The Red Wolves finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth. Brandon Ulmer walked, then stole second with one out. Then Jared Toler delivered a two-out single to right field that allowed Ulmer to cross the plate leaving the Razorbacks up 6-1. Toler’s singled chased Will McEntire off the mound with Dave Van Horn bringing in Heston Tole.

In the bottom of the fifth the Hogs struck back for four more runs and 10-1 lead. Bohrofen started the inning off with a double. Webb then singled to center to score Bohrofen. Diggs delivered a single to right field that plated Webb. Leach then singled to center to score Diggs. Brady Slavens reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Leach to cross the plate.

The Red Wolves got two runs in the top of the seventh with just one hit, Jaylon DeShazier led off the inning with a single to right. Then Gabriel Starks walked a hitter, struck one out and then hit a batter to load the bases. After he walked Toler to allow a run to score, Van Horn went to the bullpen for Isaac Bracken. After Bracken walked Jacob Hager to plate a run, he then settled down and struck out the next two batters to end the inning and the Hogs up 10-3.

Will McEntire started and worked 4.2 innings for the Hogs. He allowed three hits, one run (earned), walked four and fanned five while throwing 77 pitches. Tole worked 1.1 innings, striking out three with a pitch count of 14. Starks worked 0.1 inning. He allowed one hit, two runs (both earned), two walks and struck out one with 23 pitches. Bracken went 0.2 inning. He walked one and struck out two with 14 pitches. Austin Ledbetter worked the eighth inning allowing one run and faced three hitters. He got a ground out and line drive double play. Miller Pleimann then worked a perfect ninth inning.

Arkansas State starter Frederick went three innings, gave up seven hits, six runs (all earned), walked one and struck out two. Walker Williams then worked one inning, giving up one hit and striking out one. Austin Brock worked 0.1 inning, gave up four hits, four runs (all earned) and walked one. Max Charlton worked 0.2 inning. Kevin Wiseman then came on for the Red Wolves. Brandon Anderson also pitched for the Red Wolves as well as Tyler Jeans.

Arkansas will travel to College Station to face Texas A&M in a three-game series. The first game is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.