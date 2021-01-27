Arkansas controls Ole Miss, 74-59, as Hogs extend SEC win streak to 3 games

All the buzz coming into Arkansas’ mid-week league game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville surrounded Ole Miss’ stingy zone defense that held its previous two opponents to 50 or fewer points, but the Razorbacks solved that morphing zone while authoring their own brand of stifling defense in a 74-59 win Wednesday.

The Hogs shut down Ole Miss from three-point territory to the tune of 1-of-16 for an anemic 6.3%, while offensively guards JD Notae and Davonte “Devo” Davis led the way with a combined 33 points.

Arkansas (13-4, 5-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 32 entering Wednesday) has now won three consecutive league games while picking up its second Quad-2 win of the season, and the Hogs have defeated Ole Miss (8-7, 3-5 SEC, NCAA NET No. 64 entering Wednesday) for the third time in a row and in 7 out of the last 8 matchups between the two schools.

Second-year head coach Eric Musselman now has his first SEC three-game winning streak at Arkansas while improving his record in SEC games to 13-15. He’s also 2-0 coaching head-to-head against Ole Miss’ Kermit Davis.

Next up for Arkansas is a road game against Oklahoma State in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, giving the Razorbacks another opportunity to pick up a coveted Quad-1 win as the Cowboys (10-4, 4-4 Big 12) are currently ranked No. 40 in the NCAA NET rankings. The Hogs are 1-4 in Quad-1 games and 2-0 in Quad-2 games.

Musselman once again dialed up the starting 5 that has been on the court at the beginning of games the most for the Hogs — Moody, Sills, Vanover, Tate, and Smith.

Ole Miss used an early plus-4 advantage in turnovers to fuel a 7-0 run for a 9-5 lead, but Davis flipped the script for the Hogs with a quick 8-point, 3-rebound, and 2-steal outburst as Arkansas strung together an impressive 17-4 run for a 22-13 lead roughly midway through the first half.

Ole Miss chipped away to pull within a 5-point deficit, 24-19, but Sills, Tate, Vanover, Smith, and JD Notae each scored to power a 13-6 Hogs spurt to close out the first 20 minutes as Arkansas carried its largest lead, 37-25, into the break.

The Razorbacks made 13-of-28 field goals (46.4%), including 3-of-7 from 3 (42.9%), and made 8-of-10 free throws (80%), while holding OM to 11-of-27 from the field (40.7%), including a shut-out beyond the arc (0-of-9).