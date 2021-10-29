Arkansas cross country sweeps SEC titles

The Arkansas men’s and women’s cross country teams made a clean sweep of the SEC Championships in Columbia, Missouri on Friday, both winning the conference’s team title.

Not ONE but TWO SEC Championships WON today! Razorback Men and Women’s Cross Country do it again! #WinAsOneRazorback pic.twitter.com/0nH882a10l — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) October 29, 2021

For the women’s team, it marks their ninth consecutive SEC crown and for the men, they repeated as champions and won their 27th overall cross country conference championship.

Arkansas men claim another SEC Cross Country Championship title this morning.



No. 27 SEC XC title of the 31 meets contested with Razorbacks in the league.



Wooo Pig Sooie! pic.twitter.com/gRlHDjAI2b — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) October 29, 2021

Next up for both Arkansas squads is the NCAA South Central Regional Championships on Friday Nov. 12 in Waco, Texas before the NCAA Championships in Florida on Nov. 20.