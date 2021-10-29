Arkansas cross country sweeps SEC titles

The Arkansas men’s and women’s cross country teams made a clean sweep of the SEC Championships in Columbia, Missouri on Friday, both winning the conference’s team title.
For the women’s team, it marks their ninth consecutive SEC crown and for the men, they repeated as champions and won their 27th overall cross country conference championship.
Next up for both Arkansas squads is the NCAA South Central Regional Championships on Friday Nov. 12 in Waco, Texas before the NCAA Championships in Florida on Nov. 20.