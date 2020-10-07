Arkansas D-Line Target Albert Regis to Announce College Decision at Noon on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is one of the six finalists for La Porte (Texas) Class of 2021 four-star defensive tackle Albert Regis.

Regis, 6-1, 290, announced a Top 6 of Texas, Texas Tech, Houston, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and the Hogs on Aug. 21. On Wednesday, Regis stated his intentions to announce a commitment this weekend.

I will be announcing my commit Saturday @ 12:00‼️‼️ — Albert ‘Gods warrior🙏🏾’ Regis🤝 (@Albertregis44) October 7, 2020

Regis is announcing during the Texas and OU game with most speculation having him choose the Longhorns. But Arkansas recruited him hard.

In two games thus far this season, La Porte is 2-0. They defeated Deer Park 17-6 and then topped Houston Clear Lake 27-3. They will host Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial (2-0) on Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Regis plays both ways for the Bulldogs. On offense, Regis has carried three times for eight yards and caught two passes for six yards. On defense, Regis has 14 tackles, one for loss, a sack and five quarterback hurries.

Arkansas currently has one defensive lineman committed in 2021. Vian (Okla.) three-star defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275, chose the Hogs over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and many others.

