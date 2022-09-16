FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is set to host Missouri State and former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino.

The Razorbacks are favored to move to 3-0 in the battle of unbeatens. But Missouri State showed last year when they only lost to Oklahoma State by seven they are a dangerous team. The Bears have 40 transfers including many playing key roles.

Here’s some keys for Arkansas to do to win the game.

Avoid Letdown

Arkansas beat a Top 25 team in Cincinnati and defeated South Carolina. Both games were relatively close, but the Razorbacks downed the Bearcats 33-26 and Gamecocks 44-30. The Hogs simply can’t just go through the motions after those two wins and with Texas A&M looming next Saturday. If the Hogs play a focused game they should be very hard to beat.

Cut Down on Penalties

The game against South Carolina would have been much worse had Arkansas not shot themselves in the foot time after time with penalties. The Hogs had 10 for 122 yards compared to five for 41 yards for South Carolina. Sam Pittman said there will be an extra emphasis on cutting down on penalties this week. That is a must going forward. The schedule continues to get tougher and that many penalties will cause the Razorbacks to lose some games they might have won otherwise.

Don’t Allow Big Plays

Make Missouri State earn every yard they get. They allowed a 62-yard touchdown pass to South Carolina last week. The Gamecocks had other big plays. Petrino offenses are known for big plays, but the Hogs have to take that away. All the momentum can shift on those big plays.

Protect The Football

This is something KJ Jefferson does well. The Hogs have to continue protecting the football. They have a talent advantage in this game and must not do anything to give Missouri State momentum or short field to work with.

Expand The Passing Game

Arkansas’ longest completed pass this season is 32 yards. That has to improve. The Hogs might win this game with passes no longer than that, but they need to hit a home run or two in the passing game. Jefferson and Matt Landers had one last week, but the pass wasn’t completed. That happens, but Arkansas needs to get the passing game going. There’s no Treylon Burks on the team, but there are capable receivers of getting deep. This might be the game to give Malik Hornsby a few more reps at wide receiver and try to get him deep.

These are obviously not the only keys to a victory, but doing these things will benefit the Hogs on Saturday and even beyond.

Below is information from the University of Arkansas on how to watch Saturday’s game if you can’t be present.

Saturday’s against Missouri State will be broadcast at 6:00pm CT on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Information on how to access both of those networks is below.

SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network and is accessible with your TV provider credentials. It is not a channel that is available on your cable television. It can be accessed through the ESPN app on your smart TV, tablet, computer, or mobile device. If you have a Roku, Apple TV or similar connected streaming device, you should be able to stream the game to your television through your ESPN app. This is not the same thing as SEC Network Alternate channel.

ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that required a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. It can be accessed through the ESPN app on your smart TV, tablet, computer, or mobile device. If you have a Roku, Apple TV or similar connected streaming device, you should be able to stream the game to your television through your ESPN app.