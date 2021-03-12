Arkansas defeats Missouri, 70-64, Advance to the SEC Tournament Semifinals

Junior guard JD Notae was named the SEC’s Sixth man of the Year on Tuesday, a designation he backed up on Friday as he came off the bench for 27 points to help No. 8 Arkansas overcome a 10-point deficit for a scrap-in-the-mud, 70-64 win over the Missouri Tigers in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn, as the Hogs advanced to the SECT semifinals on Saturday while stretching their winning streak against league teams to 12 games.

In a game that saw a combined 18 offensive fouls as part of a combined 41 turnovers between the two teams, Notae scored 15 of his points in the first half when Arkansas flipped a 10-point deficit to get back into the game, then after Mizzou chopped the Hogs’ late 10-point lead down to 3 with 1:48 left, it was Notae’s bank shot in the lane with the shot clock expiring that put the Hogs up by two possessions for good, 65-60, at the 1:19 mark. Notae was 9-of-16 shooting from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3, and 5-of-6 from the free throw line for his game-high 27 points to go with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 32 minutes.

Senior forward Justin Smith chipped in 16 points (including some timely putbacks in the second half), a team-high-matching 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block before fouling with 1:48 to play. Freshman guard Davonte “Devo” Davis had 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal, and though leading scorer and SEC Freshman of the Year Moses Moody had an off night offensively (only 5 points), he did finish with a team-high-matching 8 rebounds, 4 drawn charges, and 1 block, and it was his putback-and-1 that gave Arkansas the lead for good at 50-49 while starting an overall 16-4 run that pushed the Hogs to their biggest lead at 63-53 with 2:40 to play. Junior reserve forward Ethan Henderson came off the bench to give the Razorbacks 4 points (on two dunks) and 2 blocked shots while playing sound interior defense.

The No. 2 seed in the SECT, Arkansas (22-5, 14-4 in SEC games, NCAA NET No. 15 entering Friday) has matched the 1993-94 national championship Razorbacks’ 12-game league winning streak that also bridged their last 11 games of regular-season SEC play into their first game in the SECT. With one more win in this SECT on Saturday — Arkansas will play Friday night’s LSU-Ole Miss winner — the ’20-21 Hogs would set a new program standard for consecutive wins against league teams.

The Hogs improved to 17-0 when holding an opponent to 75 or fewer points in a game this season, and they also moved to 6-4 in away games in ’20-21 (includes a 5-4 record in true road games). Arkansas last lost a game on Jan. 30 — an 81-77 road defeat against Oklahoma State in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge — which was sandwiched in between the current 12-game league winning streak. The last time the Razorbacks lost an SEC game was on Jan. 16 on the road against Alabama, dropping the team to 2-4 in the league at the time.

Arkansas has won two consecutive matchups against Missouri (16-9, 9-9 in SEC games, NCAA NET No. 43 entering Friday) while winning the season series 2-1.

In his second campaign as Head Hog, Eric Musselman improved to 2-0 coaching Arkansas in the SECT and 6-0 while coaching a ranked Arkansas team, 22-15 in SEC games, 42-17 overall at Arkansas, and he improved his record to 3-2 coaching head-to-head against Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin in SEC play.

Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the 9th consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Smith, sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover, and senior combo guard Jalen Tate.

Mizzou’s physical, attacking brand of basketball bothered the Hogs early as the Tigers used a 13-4 run to build a 23-13 lead, but Notae poured in an offensive onlsaught for Arkansas by sandwiching 6 points (a dunk followed by two pull-up jumpers) and another 6-points (on two deep three-pointers) around a Davis score and a dunk by Henderson as the Hogs used a 16-0 run to take a 29-23 lead late in the first 20 minutes.

But the Tigers went inside to Tilmon on multiple late possessions to string together a 10-3 run to close the half with a 33-32 lead.

Notae led the Hogs with 15 first-half points (6-of-8 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3, and 1-of-2 free throws), 3 rebounds, and 2 assists (both setting up dunks for Henderson, who was the Hogs second-leading scorer in the first half with 4 points).

Arkansas was 12-of-26 shooting from the field (46.2%), including 4-of-9 from 3 (44.4%), and 4-of-6 from the free throw line (66.7%) while Mizzou was 12-of-25 (48.0%), including 3-of-6 from 3 (50%), and 6-of-9 from the free throw line (66.7%).

The Tigers won the first-half rebounding battle (17-13) and points-in-the-paint (16-10) while the Hogs won the turnover battle (11-9) and points-off-turnovers (14-10). Mizzou also won fast-break points (6-0) but Arkansas won bench points (23-8). Neither team scored a second-chance point as the Tigers collected only 2 offensive rebounds while the Razorbacks had none.