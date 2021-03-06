Arkansas Defeats Texas A&M, 87-80, For 11th Straight SEC Win

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

With a second-place finish in the SEC already in the bag along with the accompanying 2-seed in the league’s fast-approaching postseason tournament, the 12th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks finally got their shot at Texas A&M but had to come from behind for an 87-80 win Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and in doing so the Hogs enter postseason play just one win away from matching the program’s best consecutive-SEC-games winning streak established 27 years ago.

Arkansas (21-5, 13-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 12 entering Saturday) has now won 11 consecutive games against league competition for the first time since the 1993-94 national championship Razorbacks did the same as part of an overall 12-game winning streak against SEC competition. With a double-bye into the upcoming SEC tournament quarterfinals on Friday secured, the ’20-21 Razorbacks can take a moment to celebrate the program’s second-best SEC regular-season record by percentage (’93-94 is tops at 14-2), its tie for second-fewest regular-season SEC losses (’94-95 finished 12-4), and its tie for second-most regular-season SEC wins (’14-15 finished 13-5).

The Hogs completed their regular season with a 16-1 home record on Nolan Richardson Court at BWA. Arkansas last lost a game on Jan. 30 — an 81-77 road defeat against Oklahoma State in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge — which was sandwiched in between the current 11-game league winning streak. The last time the Razorbacks lost an SEC game was on Jan. 16 on the road against Alabama, dropping the team to 2-4 in the league at the time.

Arkansas had two previous home-and-away matchups scheduled for February against Texas A&M (8-9, 2-8 SEC, NCAA NET No. 146 entering Saturday) postponed, and with the SEC having determined before the season began that March 6-7 would provide one-game-only make-up opportunities for each league team, the league last week made the game-assignment decisions and sent the Aggies to Fayetteville to make up the teams’ first scheduled matchup that was postponed.

In a season that saw several SEC teams have multiple games ultimately canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic, Arkansas missed out on only one game (on the road against TA&M) while playing each of the other 13 teams in the league and defeating all but one (Tennessee).

In his second season as Head Hog, Eric Musselman improved to 5-0 while coaching a ranked Arkansas team, 21-15 in SEC games, 41-17 overall at Arkansas, and he improved his record to 2-1 coaching head-to-head against A&M’s Buzz Williams in SEC play. Musselman surpassed his 20-win campaign in year one at Arkansas in ’19-20, and now he has 151 total wins in his 6 seasons as a Division 1 head coach.

Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the 8th consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Vanover, Smith, and Jalen Tate.

A&M used a 6-0 spurt to jump out to an 8-4 lad, but Arkansas put together an 8-0 run keyed by Moody’s three-pointer and dunk to give the Hogs a 17-13 lead. But the Aggies dominated the play for the next several minutes by outscoring the Hogs 22-4 to take a 35-21 lead.

That’s when Moody and Tate scored all the points in the Razorbacks’ 17-6 run to close the first half to pull within 41-38 at the break.

The Hogs struggled most of the half against the Aggies’ zone defense but settled down to shoot 13-of-31 from the field (41.9%), including 5-of-16 from 3 (31.3%), and 7-of-8 at the free throw line (87.5%). On the other end, A&M started hot before colling down a bit to finish the first 20 minutes 16-of-33 shooting (48.5%), including 7-of-15 from 3 (46.7%), and 2-of-2 from the free thows line. The Aggies were plus-1 on the glass (17-16) and both teams had 6 turnovers heading into the break.

Moody led the Hogs with 15 first-half points followed by Tate’s 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories