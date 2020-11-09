Arkansas’ Defense Got Stronger as Game Went on Against Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE — Tennessee controlled the ball and the clock in the first half keeping Arkansas’ defense on the field much of the first 30 minutes.

However, the Vols were only able to build a 13-0 lead despite having the ball much of the half. It all changed in the second half when Sam Pittman, Barry Odom and the staff made some adjustments. Arkansas’ defense dominated Tennessee’s offense in the second half. What happened at halftime?

“It was a tight end inside edge,” Pittman said. “They were cutting the ball back and we didn’t have anybody there. We made that decision and went wide a little bit more instead of playing that end in the 4-down line and went back to a 5-technique. Then they put a guy on the ball weak so the cutback we could stop and then [Barry Odom] made some line stunts and some slants that got penetration in the backfield and we wrapped up and made some good tackles.”

Arkansas’ offense got involved in the fun scoring all 24 of its points in the third quarter. That was a change from the previous games since Arkansas had been outscored 50-19 in the third quarter this season. Opponents had outscored the Hogs 31-28 in the first quarter also while Arkansas had won the second (39-29) and fourth quarters (37-34). But this time the third quarter belonged to the Hogs.

Safety Jalen Catalon had 12 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He credited the coaches for the turnaround in second half.

“I would just say we made adjustments,” Catalon said. “They had a couple of good drives they put together. But we knew we had them because they had to go 15-play drives. We knew we weren’t going to be fazed by it. We were just going to keep going. Do what we do and follow the game plan and as we started getting into the game we got more comfortable and the game started slowing down and we were getting key stops to help our offense. I was just proud of the defense for playing hard and just straining.”

In addition to the coaches and defense getting credit, Catalon also heaped praise on the offense getting the ball to start the second half. Feleipe Franks and the offense marched 75 yards in 17 plays to score. The drive took 5 minutes, 14 seconds off the clock.

“Oh, huge!,” Catalon said. “That was big-time because the offense kind of set the tempo for the rest of the game and we fed off that. You could see the defense just got hyped and when we went out there it was just lay it on the line and don’t let go. And that’s what we did. So I’m glad the offense had the ball and they were determined to go score. So we wanted to have the ball first and they did. And you saw what happened. I’m just proud of the offense. The first half wasn’t the best they’ve had but they strung it together, came back and did their thing and the defense fed off that. So I’m proud of that.”

The defense limited Tennessee to 16 yards of total offense in the third quarter.

“We just played to our standard, you know,” Catalon said. “They got us on a couple of possessions in the first half, but we just had to regroup together. We got some stops in the first half, got in the locker room and made the adjustments and said ‘Look, we’re not going to let this happen. We’re one of the best defenses in the country.’ Hats off to Tennessee, they’re a great football team. I’m just glad we made the adjustments to come out in the second half and make that statement.”

Tennessee had the ball for 12:39 of the first quarter and fortunately for Arkansas only managed three points. They added 10 more points in the second quarter.

“We had to get off the field on third downs,” Catalon said. “I think that one drive they scored in 15 plays. We just had to get off the field on third downs. I think once we realized and made adjustments on that, we started stopping them, making key stops and their time of possession went down quite a bit. So, it was just the third-down stops that we had to make. Just keep running to the ball and hitting and making key tackles and doing our jobs. I think the second half was really when we put the statement on that. It showed, so I’m just proud of the guys for doing their jobs and straining and coming out with the victory.”

Tennessee was dominating Arkansas’ defense with the running game and that was something Catalon knew had to change.

“We just had to stop the run,” Catalon said. “I think they were just finding the holes and cutback lanes to get through. We just had to regain the line of scrimmage, and hats off to the d-line for making their adjustment and doing that. In the back end, we just had to keep doing our jobs and not get bored with what we were trying to do. I know they were trying to pass this game and take shots, and they didn’t take as many because we were just locking stuff down and made sure we didn’t let anything past us deep. Hat’s off to the DB’s for doing that. But I would say just finding our gaps and doing our assignments. I think people got out of their gaps, which allowed them to have some key runs on third down conversions. Once we figured out that and came together, I think everything was fluid and we started seeing, ‘hey, we can do this’ and made stop after stop after stop. Before you know it, we hold them to zero points in the second half.”

Linebacker Bumper Pool had 14 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a quarterback hurry. He said Pittman had a message for them at halftime.

“Coach Pittman asked us to fight and strain at halftime,” Pool said. “Everyone believes in that man, and we’re so happy to play for him. Whenever the offense went down and scored and we got that stop, we were like, ‘We’re going to win this game.’ The momentum and everything about it was so much fun. The crowd got into it. It was just a great second half.”

Pool also said that holding Tennessee to field goals early on was big despite the Vols dominating the time of possession. Them getting three points instead of seven proved to be one of the differences in the end.

“In the first half we were just making mistakes, missed a few tackles,” Pool said. “We knew we could stop them, we believed in our game plan, so holding them to those field goals was big. In the second half, it was like, ‘We’re going to win this game. We’ve got to. We’re going to do everything we need to do.’ Everyone bought in and that was great. You get 11 guys on the field all buying into wanting to win a game, it’s a special feeling. The momentum, I felt it, I feel like the fans felt it, and it was a great game.”

Despite being down 13-0 at halfitime, losing the game didn’t enter Pool’s mind.

“We never lost the faith,” Pool said. “To be honest, they weren’t doing anything we didn’t know they were going to do. We just weren’t executing, and I think by halftime everyone was like, ‘We’re way better than this. Let’s go show it.’ Then we came out in the second half and the momentum was rolling. That was probably one of the most fun halves of football I’ve ever played.”

Arkansas is 3-3 on the season while Tennessee fell to 2-4.