Arkansas’ Depth Chart For Missouri Game

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas and Missouri will close out the regular season on Friday afternoon in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (7-4, 3-4) and Missouri (6-5, 3-4) are both bowl eligible so they will each play one more game. This is a series Missouri has dominated in recent seasons. The Tigers hold a 9-3 advantage with the last Arkansas win coming in 2015.

OFFENSE

WR 10 De’Vion Warren *Sr. // 5-10 // 195

-OR- 84 Warren Thompson R-Jr. // 6-3 // 201



WR 16 Treylon Burks Jr. // 6-3 // 225

11 Jaquayln Crawford R-Jr. // 5-10 // 175



LT 76 Myron Cunningham *R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325

74 Jalen St. John R-Fr. // 6-5 // 330



LG 62 Brady Latham R-So. // 6-5 // 305

70 Luke Jones R-Jr. // 6-5 // 310



C 51 Ricky Stromberg Jr. // 6-4 // 310

57 Shane Clenin R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325



RG 55 Beaux Limmer R-So. // 6-5 // 300

66 Ty Clary *Sr. // 6-4 // 315



RT 78 Dalton Wagner R-Sr. // 6-9 // 330

53 Ty’Kieast Crawford So. // 6-5 // 350



QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-So. // 6-3 // 245

4 Malik Hornsby R-Fr. // 6-2 // 180



RB 20 Dominique Johnson So. // 6-1 // 240

22 Trelon Smith R-Sr. // 5-9 // 190

-OR- 5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225



TE 87 Blake Kern *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 265

82 Hudson Henry R-So. // 6-5 // 255

-OR- 7 Trey Knox 6-5 // 215 // Jr.



WR 19 Tyson Morris *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 205

2 Ketron Jackson Jr. Fr. // 6-2 // 205

DEFENSE

JACK 56 Zach Williams Jr. // 6-4 // 255

11 Mataio Soli Jr. // 6-4 // 240



DT 99 John Ridgeway R-Sr. // 6-6 // 320

93 Isaiah Nichols R-Jr. // 6-3 // 300



DT 0 Markell Utsey *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 290

50 Eric Gregory R-So. // 6-4 // 295



DE 55 Tre Williams *R-Sr. // 6-5 // 255

58 Jashaud Stewart So. // 6-2 // 240



WILL 27 Hayden Henry *Sr. // 6-2 // 225

10 Bumper Pool Sr. // 6-2 // 230



MIKE 31 Grant Morgan *R-Sr. // 5-11 // 235

28 Andrew Parker R-Jr. // 6-2 // 245



CB 24 LaDarrius Bishop R-Jr. // 6-0 // 190

17 Hudson Clark R-So. // 6-2 // 180



S 2 Myles Slusher So. // 6-0 // 185

4 Malik Chavis R-So. // 6-2 // 195



S 7 Joe Foucha Sr. // 5-11 // 205

15 Simeon Blair R-Jr. // 5-10 // 210



CB 21 Montaric Brown R-Sr. // 6-0 // 190

23 Devin Bush R-So. // 6-0 // 200

NB 9 Greg Brooks Jr. Jr. // 5-11 // 185

-OR- 8 Jayden Johnson Fr. // 6-2 // 220

18 Trent Gordon R-Jr. // 5-11 // 190

SPECIAL TEAMS

K 29 Cam Little Fr. // 6-2 // 185

90 Vito Calvaruso So. // 6-2 // 200



P 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200

42 Sam Loy *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 195



LS 48 Jordan Silver R-Sr. // 6-1 // 235

46 Francisco Castro Fr. // 6-1 // 210

-OR- 52 John Oehrlein R-So. // 6-1 // 240



H 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200



KR 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175

-OR- 0 AJ Green Fr. // 5-11 // 200

5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225



PR 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175

9 Greg Brooks Jr. // 5-11 // 185