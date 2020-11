Arkansas’ Depth Chart for Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ game at Florida on Saturday, Nov. 14 will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and air on ESPN.

The Razorbacks and Gators are meeting for the first time since 2016 and the 12th time overall. Arkansas defeated Florida, 31-10 in the last matchup played in 2016 in Fayetteville.