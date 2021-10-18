Arkansas’ Depth Chart For UAPB

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday’s game against UAPB in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas brings a 4-3 mark into the game while UAPB is 1-5. The Hogs enter having lost the last three games while UAPB has dropped five in a row.

OFFENSE

WR 10 De’Vion Warren *Sr. // 5-10 // 195

2 Ketron Jackson Jr. Fr. // 6-2 // 205



WR 16 Treylon Burks Jr. // 6-3 // 225

11 Jaquayln Crawford R-Jr. // 5-10 // 175



LT 76 Myron Cunningham *R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325

74 Jalen St. John R-Fr. // 6-5 // 330



LG 62 Brady Latham R-So. // 6-5 // 305

70 Luke Jones R-Jr. // 6-5 // 310



C 51 Ricky Stromberg Jr. // 6-4 // 310

57 Shane Clenin R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325



RG 55 Beaux Limmer R-So. // 6-5 // 300

66 Ty Clary *Sr. // 6-4 // 315



RT 66 Ty Clary *Sr. // 6-4 //315

53 Ty’Kieast Crawford So. // 6-5 // 350



QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-So. // 6-3 // 245

4 Malik Hornsby R-Fr. // 6-2 // 180



RB 22 Trelon Smith R-Sr. // 5-9 // 190

5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225

20 Dominique Johnson So. // 6-1 // 240



TE 87 Blake Kern *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 265

82 Hudson Henry R-So. // 6-5 // 255

-OR- 7 Trey Knox 6-5 // 209 // Jr.



WR 19 Tyson Morris *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 205

84 Warren Thompson R-Jr. // 6-3 // 201

DEFENSE

JACK 56 Zach Williams Jr. // 6-4 // 255

11 Mataio Soli Jr. // 6-4 // 240



DT 99 John Ridgeway R-Sr. // 6-6 // 320

93 Isaiah Nichols R-Jr. // 6-3 // 300



DT 0 Markell Utsey *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 290

-OR- 50 Eric Gregory R-So. // 6-4 // 295



DE 55 Tre Williams *R-Sr. // 6-5 // 255

58 Jashaud Stewart So. // 6-2 // 240



WILL 27 Hayden Henry *Sr. // 6-2 // 225

10 Bumper Pool Sr. // 6-2 // 230



MIKE 31 Grant Morgan *R-Sr. // 5-11 // 235

28 Andrew Parker R-Jr. // 6-2 // 245



CB 24 LaDarrius Bishop R-Jr. // 6-0 // 190

17 Hudson Clark R-So. // 6-2 // 180



S 2 Myles Slusher So. // 6-0 // 185

4 Malik Chavis R-So. // 6-2 // 195



S 7 Joe Foucha Sr. // 5-11 // 205

15 Simeon Blair R-Jr. // 5-10 // 210



8 Jayden Johnson Fr. // 6-2 // 220



CB 21 Montaric Brown R-Sr. // 6-0 // 190

23 Devin Bush R-So. // 6-0 // 200



NB 9 Greg Brooks Jr. Jr. // 5-11 // 185

18 Trent Gordon R-Jr. // 5-11 // 190

SPECIAL TEAMS

K 29 Cam Little Fr. // 6-2 // 185

90 Vito Calvaruso So. // 6-2 // 200



P 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200

42 Sam Loy *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 195



LS 48 Jordan Silver R-Sr. // 6-1 // 235

46 Francisco Castro Fr. // 6-1 // 210

-OR- 52 John Oehrlein R-So. // 6-1 // 240



H 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200



KR 24 LaDarrius Bishop R-Jr. // 6-0 // 190

-OR- 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175

5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225



PR 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175

9 Greg Brooks Jr. // 5-11 // 185