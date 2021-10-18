Arkansas’ Depth Chart For UAPB

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday’s game against UAPB in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.
The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas brings a 4-3 mark into the game while UAPB is 1-5. The Hogs enter having lost the last three games while UAPB has dropped five in a row.
OFFENSE
WR 10 De’Vion Warren *Sr. // 5-10 // 195
2 Ketron Jackson Jr. Fr. // 6-2 // 205
WR 16 Treylon Burks Jr. // 6-3 // 225
11 Jaquayln Crawford R-Jr. // 5-10 // 175
LT 76 Myron Cunningham *R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325
74 Jalen St. John R-Fr. // 6-5 // 330
LG 62 Brady Latham R-So. // 6-5 // 305
70 Luke Jones R-Jr. // 6-5 // 310
C 51 Ricky Stromberg Jr. // 6-4 // 310
57 Shane Clenin R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325
RG 55 Beaux Limmer R-So. // 6-5 // 300
66 Ty Clary *Sr. // 6-4 // 315
RT 66 Ty Clary *Sr. // 6-4 //315
53 Ty’Kieast Crawford So. // 6-5 // 350
QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-So. // 6-3 // 245
4 Malik Hornsby R-Fr. // 6-2 // 180
RB 22 Trelon Smith R-Sr. // 5-9 // 190
5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225
20 Dominique Johnson So. // 6-1 // 240
TE 87 Blake Kern *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 265
82 Hudson Henry R-So. // 6-5 // 255
-OR- 7 Trey Knox 6-5 // 209 // Jr.
WR 19 Tyson Morris *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 205
84 Warren Thompson R-Jr. // 6-3 // 201
DEFENSE
JACK 56 Zach Williams Jr. // 6-4 // 255
11 Mataio Soli Jr. // 6-4 // 240
DT 99 John Ridgeway R-Sr. // 6-6 // 320
93 Isaiah Nichols R-Jr. // 6-3 // 300
DT 0 Markell Utsey *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 290
-OR- 50 Eric Gregory R-So. // 6-4 // 295
DE 55 Tre Williams *R-Sr. // 6-5 // 255
58 Jashaud Stewart So. // 6-2 // 240
WILL 27 Hayden Henry *Sr. // 6-2 // 225
10 Bumper Pool Sr. // 6-2 // 230
MIKE 31 Grant Morgan *R-Sr. // 5-11 // 235
28 Andrew Parker R-Jr. // 6-2 // 245
CB 24 LaDarrius Bishop R-Jr. // 6-0 // 190
17 Hudson Clark R-So. // 6-2 // 180
S 2 Myles Slusher So. // 6-0 // 185
4 Malik Chavis R-So. // 6-2 // 195
S 7 Joe Foucha Sr. // 5-11 // 205
15 Simeon Blair R-Jr. // 5-10 // 210
8 Jayden Johnson Fr. // 6-2 // 220
CB 21 Montaric Brown R-Sr. // 6-0 // 190
23 Devin Bush R-So. // 6-0 // 200
NB 9 Greg Brooks Jr. Jr. // 5-11 // 185
18 Trent Gordon R-Jr. // 5-11 // 190
SPECIAL TEAMS
K 29 Cam Little Fr. // 6-2 // 185
90 Vito Calvaruso So. // 6-2 // 200
P 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200
42 Sam Loy *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 195
LS 48 Jordan Silver R-Sr. // 6-1 // 235
46 Francisco Castro Fr. // 6-1 // 210
-OR- 52 John Oehrlein R-So. // 6-1 // 240
H 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200
KR 24 LaDarrius Bishop R-Jr. // 6-0 // 190
-OR- 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175
5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225
PR 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175
9 Greg Brooks Jr. // 5-11 // 185