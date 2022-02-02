ATHENS, Ga. – Stanley Umude scored a season-high 31-points, while making a career-high six 3-pointers, to lead Arkansas to a 99-73 victory over Georgia Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Razorbacks win their seventh straight and improve to 17-5 overall (6-3 SEC).

Both teams were on fire offensively in the first half, each shooting over 58% from the field and combining for 100 points. However, in the second half, Arkansas got it done on both ends of the court. The Hogs out-scored the Bulldogs, 46-26; shot 52.9% from the field while holding UGA to 34.5%; and connecting for 64.3% from 3-point range while holding Georgia to 16.7%.

Arkansas tied a season-high with 23 assists, including a season-high seven by Chris Lykes and JD Notae dished out six. Lykes also had four steals – one off his career high – including three off inbounds passes after Arkansas scored.

Notae, the SEC’s leading scorer, was one rebound shy of a double-double with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jaylin Williams, who only played 19:26 due to foul trouble, had 14 points and eight boards.

Georgia was led by Kario Oquendo (17 points) and Aaron Cook (12).

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena for the next two games, hosting Mississippi State (Feb. 5) and Auburn (Feb. 8).

FIRST HALF: Arkansas: 53 – Georgia: 47

• Georgia led early until a Stanley Umude 3-pointer gave Arkansas an 11-10 lead at 15:50. Georgia tied the game at 11-11 before an old-fashion 3-point play from Jaylin Williams gave Arkansas a 14-11 lead.

• Georgia answered with a 10-0 run to lead 21-14.

• Chris Lykes had a fastbreak layup and a steal for a layup to force a Georgia timeout (24-22).

• The back-and-forth game continued when Stanley Umude made a layup for a 35-34 lead. However, the Bulldogs answered right back with a 4-0 run.

• Arkansas came back with a 9-0 run to lead 48-43.

• The 53 points were the most scored by Arkansas in the first half this season and the most points Georgia had allowed in the first half this season.

• The last time Arkansas scored at least 50 points in the first half was scoring 63 in the 2020-21 season opener versus Mississippi Valley State.

• The last time Arkansas scored at least 50 points in the first half in an SEC game was March 2020 versus LSU with 55.

• With 100 points combined in the first half, it marked the first time Arkansas had a game with a combined 100-plus points in the first half since 2015 versus Auburn with 105 points (ARK: 58 to AUB: 47).

• Stanley Umude led Arkansas with 15 first-half points while JD Notae added 12 and Au’Diese Toney 10.

• Both teams were shot well. The Razorbacks were 59.5% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point while UGA shot 58.3% from the field and 63.6% from deep.

SECOND HALF: Arkansas: 46 – Georgia: 26

• Arkansas opened the second half on a 12-2 run to take its largest lead to that point at 16 (65-49) and never looked back

• In the second half, Arkansas only allowed 26 points and held the Bulldogs to 24.5% shooting from the field and 16.7% from 3-point.

• Stanley Umude scored 16 second-half points and JD Notae added 11.

GAME NOTES

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was JD Notae – Au’Diese Toney – Stanley Umude – Trey Wade –Jaylin Williams for the sixth straight game.

• Arkansas won the opening tip.

• Georgia’s Noah Baumann scored the games’ first points, a 3-pointer at 18:45. Jaylin Williams got the Hogs on the board with a layup and 17:59.

• Davonte Davis was the first Razorback sub.

• Under Musselman, Arkansas has scored at least 50 pts in a half 14 times, four of those in the first half.

• Au’Diese Toney eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier at 8:32 with a layup.

• Jaylin Williams took two charges. It marked the ninth time this season he has taken at least two charges.

• Stanley Umude’s 31 points is the most by a Razorback versus Georgia. The previous mark was 30 by Corliss Williamson in the 1994 SEC Tournament. (HogStats).

• JD Notae is the first Hog to get 23+ points, 9+ rebounds and 6+ assists in an SEC game since Courtney Fortson in an OT win vs. Auburn on 2/6/2010 (24-10-7) (HogStats)

• Stanley Umude: only Hog in the last 25 years to get 31+ pts, 4+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 2+ steals & 2+ blocks in a game. (HogStats)