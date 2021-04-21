Arkansas DT Enoch Jackson Entering Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s another day and so a new football player is entering the transfer portal with the latest being redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Enoch Jackson Jr.

Jackson was one of three Mansfield (Texas) Legacy players who signed with Arkansas in the Class of 2019. He redshirted in 2019 and then didn’t compile any stats in 2020. He was a member of the Red team this past Saturday and had a good spring game. He was second on the Red squad with five tackles, two solo, two for loss and one sack.

He is the second Razorback to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of spring drills. Senior wide receiver Mike Woods announced his intentions on Tuesday.