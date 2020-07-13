Arkansas Extends Eighth Offer Inside State in Class of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has offered Greenland Class of 2022 defensive end JJ Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, also holds offers to Kansas and Akron. He announced the offer from Arkansas’ Sam Pittman on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Blessing from God!! After a great call with @CoachSamPittman I am blessed to say I have recievied my first in state offer from the University of Arkansas #WPS @EarlGill10 @ArElite100 @GreenlandHS @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/IJF5ZSGh7s — JJ Hollingsworth (@jjhworth23) July 13, 2020

Hollingsworth talked about the Arkansas offer afterward.

“[Coach Pittman] called my coach,” Hollingsworth said. “He said he heard some good things from Earl Gill and James Jointer about me. He said when he heard things from them it was gonna be good.”

Greenland is about five minutes from the UA campus. Hollingsworth talked about what this offer meant to him.

“It meant everything,” Hollingsworth said. “It was everything that I ever wanted. That’s what I have always worked for. Other offers are nice, but those are just schools that are amazing, no negative to them, but this is what I have worked for. It’s five minutes down the road and this is what I have dreamed of since I was three or four.”

When could a decision come?

“I’m not too sure yet,” Hollingsworth said. “I’ve got to talk it over with my mom. I’m just now letting it soak in right now.”

As a sophomore for the Pirates, Hollingsworth finished with 33 tackles, 14 solo, two for loss and a sack.

Kansas offered him July 7 and then Akron followed up one day later.

Arkansas’ other offers in 2022 are to Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201; Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305; Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 165; Clarendon’s Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175; DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210; and the Maumelle pair of offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275.