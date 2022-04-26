FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered former El Dorado and Arkansas State defensive lineman Terry Hampton a scholarship for the Class of 2022.

Hampton, 6-0, 293, was a member of the Class of 2018 at Arkansas State and played four seasons there. In 2021, Hampton played in six games before suffering a season-ending injury. He had 11 tackles, five solo and 2.5 for loss.

In 2020, he started all 11 games on the defensive line, recording 35 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. In eight games as a sophomore, Hampton finished the season with eight tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack. In 2018 as a true freshman, Hampton finished the season with seven tackles two solo and 0.5 tackle for loss.

Hampton went into the transfer portal on April 15. Since that time he has gained offers from SMU, Oregon State, Utah State and Houston in addition to the Hogs.

At El Dorado, Hampton was a four-year varsity letterman. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

Arkansas is searching the portal for a couple of interior defensive linemen.