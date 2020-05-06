Arkansas Extends Offer to Class of 2021 Wide Receiver Jaden Bray

Arkansas and Oklahoma are officially set to play in a multi-year basketball series at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The first game of the series will take place on December 12, 2020.

Arkansas and OU have only faced of 28 times since 1938-39. However, Arkansas head coach, Eric Musselman, and OU head coach, Lon Kruger, are very familiar with eachother. Kruger served as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2000-04, and Musselman spent two seasons as an assistant under him. Kruger says Musselman came highly recommended.