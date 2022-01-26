Arkansas Extends Offer to Instate 2024 Linebacker Brian Huff

FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View Class of 2024 linebacker Brian Huff was offered by Arkansas on Tuesday.’

Huff, 6-3, 210, was also offered by Arkansas State soon after the offer from the Hogs. Huff had a very good sophomore season finishing with 75 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and two sacks. Huff talked to Hogville about the offer from Arkansas.

“It’s is a life changing event for me because I’ve want to play college football since I was a kid,” Huff said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.”

He joins Lakeside running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 225, and Malvern offensive lineman Vinny Winters, 6-4, 310, as recruits from inside the state in the Class of 2024 holding an offer from Arkansas. Russell has committed to the Hogs. Winters was at the Jan. 12 Prospect Day at Arkansas, Russell Jan. 19 and then Huff coming this Saturday.

Click here for higlights.