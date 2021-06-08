Arkansas Extends Offer to Little Rock Parkview Safety Jaylon White

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to Little Rock Parkview Class of 2022 safety Jaylon White.

White, 6-3, 210, announced the offer on Twitter Tuesday morning.

White is one of 12 recruits in Arkansas in the Class of 2022 who have been given an offer from Arkansas. Among them is his teammate, running back James Jointer. White is pleased to get the offer from the Hogs.

“It means a lot,” White said. “It’s pretty big.”

White had to make a student ID on Tuesday and was at Parkview High School when he found out about the offer.

“I was already in the office with Coach (Brad) Bolding,” White said. “He didn’t tell me who was on the phone. He was on the phone with Coach (Sam) Pittman. Coach Pittman asked to talk to me and told me I had an offer.”

White also has offers to Baylor, Liberty, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Louisville, Kansas State, Charlotte, North Texas, Utah, Utah State, SMU, Tulane, Marshall, ULM, Ole Miss, Louisiana Tech, Memphis and Arkansas State.

In 2022 in the state, the Hogs have commitments from Jointer, Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, Clarendon wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney, Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth and Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley.

The Hogs are also still recruiting Bentonville wide receiver Charles Nimrod, Maumelle defensive lineman Nico Davillier and White.

Fayetteville’s pair of wide receiver Isaiah Sategna (Texas A&M) and linebacker Kaiden Turner (Indiana) are committed elsewhere.

The Razorbacks signed quarterback Landon Rogers and tight end Erin Outley from Little Rock Parkview in the Class of 2021.

“I know it’s a pretty big program,” White said. “Now everybody is pressuring me because you know last two people committed and now James committed so they think I’m going to go there.”

What’s the chances you go to Arkansas and are you going to visit there?

“It’s still too early (to know),” White said. “I’m still looking at programs. I plan to visit Arkansas pretty soon.”