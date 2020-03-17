Arkansas Extends Offer to Offensive Lineman Jack Tucker

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the latest offer for Argyle (Texas) Class of 2021 three-star offensive tackle Jack Tucker.

Tucker, 6-7, 265, tweeted about the offer on Tuesday.

I’m extremely grateful and blessed to have received an offer from the University of Arkansas. ⚪️🔴⚪️ 🐗🐗🐗 #WOOPIGSOOIE @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/483AiwrKJr — Jack Tucker (@JackTucker2021) March 17, 2020

Tucker received his first college offer from Boston College on May 14, 2019. Since then he has added offers from Auburn, San Diego State, California, USC, Ole Miss, North Texas, Minnesota, Purdue, Utah State, Illinois, Tulsa, Baylor and Texas Tech in addition to the Hogs.

Prior to the recruiting visits being halted because of COVID-19, Tucker took Junior Day trips to Baylor, Texas Tech and Illinois.