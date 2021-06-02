Arkansas Extends Preferred Walk-On Offer to Mason Schueck

FAYETTEVILLE — Pulaski Academy linebacker Mason Schueck has earned a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are the third school to jump into the mix for the 2022 Schueck, 6-3, 225. He also has an offer from Arkansas Baptist College and Presbyterian College where former Bruins coach Kevin Kelley is now leading the program.

On Wedneday, Schueck talked about what the offer from the Hogs meant to him.

“It meant the world,” Schueck said. “I’ve wanted to be a Razorback since I put on a football uniform. I grew up in the state. My dad has been watching Razorback Football. I grew up watching the Arkansas Razorbacks so it’s basically been a dream come true.”

Schueck talked about what it means that colleges are already pursuing him.

“It’s just a testament to how much work I’ve put in,” Schueck said. “How hard I work. It’s showing that hard work really pays off. I’m starting to see all those 5 a.m. workouts are starting to pay off. I’ve worked my butt off. There was one point where I didn’t really know why I was working so hard. I look back on it now and I’m glad all that hard work and those early workouts and under the lights that nobody saw. This is showing hard work really does pay off. This is turning my dreams into a reality.”

While hard work and determination are great, but it takes talent for schools to offer you a scholarship. Schueck talked about what he does on the football field that has caused schools to ask him to come play for them.

“I think my versatility on the football field,” Schueck said. “I can play on the offensive side of the football or I can play defensive side of football. I can block and tackle, catch a football and I can do anything you ask me to do. I think that’s why coaches have so much confidence in me.”

While he’s versatile, Schueck said the Razorbacks have a particular position in mind for him.

“They want me for linebacker,” Schueck said.

With Kelley moving onto a college job, former Razorback Anthony Lucas is now the head coach of the Bruins.

“I am very excited about Coach Lucas,” Schueck said. “He’s a good coach. Coach Kelley left the program in great hands. I think they’re going to hire some great assistant coaches and I’m excited to see what the future of PA football holds.”

Schueck has a busy summer planned with camps and visits to schools. He plans to attend camps at SMU (Saturday), Northwestern (La.) (Tuesday), UAPB in Little Rock (June 27) and then Ouachita Baptist, UCA and Harding later in the summer.