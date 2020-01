FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended a preferred walk-on offer to Class of 2020 Woodstock (Ga.) long snapper Colby Cox.

Cox, 6-2, 215, announced the offer from Arkansas’ Scott Fountain on Twitter Thursday night.

Cox is rated a five-star by Rubio Long Snapping and ranked No. 8 in the nation at his position.

In addition to Arkansas, he holds offers from Mississippi State, Troy, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Army and Air Force. He took an official visit to Georgia Southern Dec. 10.