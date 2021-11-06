Arkansas Extends PWO to Siloam Springs QB Hunter Talley

FAYETTEVILLE — Siloam Springs Class of 2022 quarterback Hunter Talley got some good news on Saturday in addition to watching an outstanding football game.

Talley, 6-4 1/2, 200, attended Arkansas’ 31-28 victory over No. 17 Mississippi State. Talley also was extended a preferred walk-on offer while at the game on an unofficial visit. Talley was pleased to get the news.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity,: Talley said. “I’ve been a Hog fan since I was little and the chance to represent my home state means a lot to me.”

As a senior, Talley threw for 2,221 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,162 yards and 20 more touchdowns. He runs a 4.75 40-yard dash, owns a 34-inch vertical jump and 34 on the ACT.

Talley also has an offer from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.

Blessed to announce I’ve received a PWO offer to the University of Arkansas! Thanks for the opportunity! @CoachSamPittman @Dowell_Loggains @Rileyw_19 pic.twitter.com/F9NeKmxcCB — Hunter Talley (@huntertalley_) November 7, 2021