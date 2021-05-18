Arkansas Extends Sam Pittman’s Contract

It’s official, Sam Pittman is signed on to be the Razorbacks head football coach through the 2025 season.

Arkansas hired Pittman in 2019 and now his original 5-year, $15 million contract will essentially roll over.

The news was first reported by Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, following an event in Harrison on Monday night. Arkansas Athletics Director, Hunter Yurachek and Pittman both attended and made the announcement that Pittman’s contract will restart.

The Razorbacks went 3-7 in the SEC last season in their first year under Pittman, without spring practices. The expectation now is that things will only get better for the Hogs with Pittman’s staff.

Now we wait to see if defensive coordinator, Barry Odom, and offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles, “restart” their contracts as well.