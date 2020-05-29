Arkansas Extends Second Offer Inside State for 2023, Darien Bennett Becomes Fourth Little Rock Parkview Player on List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball will host Baylor in this year’s edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the league office announced today. The Razorbacks will play in the Challenge for the seventh time, and currently sport a 3-3 all-time record after defeating Kansas State at home last season.

“Being the reigning and three-time National Champion pretty much sums it up,” Head Coach Mike Neighbors said. “And then on top of it all, you have Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey coming into Bud Walton. If that doesn’t get our fans excited, we need to check on them. We promised this group of kids they would play against the best if they would come to Arkansas, and playing against a national power like Baylor helps us deliver on that promise. This is a reflection of what they have done the last three years. We know it’s an incredible challenge that early in the season, but this game will prepare us for what promises to be the toughest SEC gauntlet there has been in the last decade. It’s also a reflection of the fan support over the last three years. This game isn’t even an option if our fans had not been supporting us in the way they have the last three seasons.”