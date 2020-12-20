Arkansas Faces TCU in Mercari Texas Bowl on New Year’s Eve

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will go bowling on Dec. 31 and face TCU in the Mercari Texas Bowl at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

For Arkansas (3-7) it will be the first bowl since they faced Virginia Tech in the 2016 Belk Bowl. The Hogs dropped that game 35-24. TCU (6-4) defeated California 10-7 in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl. The kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and televised on ESPN.

Arkansas and TCU are both former members of the Southwest Conference. The Razorbacks hold a 44-24-2 advantage in the series. TCU won the last meeting of the two defeating the Hogs 28-7 on Sept. 9, 2017, in Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Bret Bielema’s final season as head coach.

Arkansas has played once in the Texas Bowl. They defeated Texas 31-7 on Dec.29, 2014. The 71,115 fans to that game is the second most ever in this bowl. LSU and Texas Tech drew 71,307 the following season to hold the highest attendance mark.

TCU has also played in the Texas Bowl once defeating Houston 20-13 in 2007 which was the second in the history under this name. It replaced the Houston Bowl beginning in 2006.

The Razorbacks are 15-24-3 in bowl games. The last win in a bowl game came in the 2016 Liberty Bowl when the Hogs downed Kansas State 45-23 following the 2015 regular season.

The Horned Frogs are 17-16-1 in bowl games. This season, the Horned Frogs own wins over Texas 33-31, Baylor 33-23, Texas Tech 34-18, Kansas 59-23, Oklahoma State 29-22 and Louisiana Tech 52-10. The losses were to Iowa State 37-34, Kansas State 21-14, Oklahoma 33-14 and West Virgina 24-6.

Sophomore Max Duggan, 6-2, 201, is a dual-threat quarterback for the Horned Frogs. He has passed for 1,795 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 526 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods likes the selection.