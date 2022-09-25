FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was No. 10 in both polls last week, but the 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium caused them to take a significant drop.

The USA Today Coaches Poll dropped the Razorbacks to No. 19 while the AP has them at No. 20. They will face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Razorback Stadium on CBS.

In the coaches poll, Georgia is No. 1, Tide second, Kentucky (8), Tennessee (9), Ole Miss (11), Texas A&M (17) and BYU (20).

The AP has Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (7), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (14), A&M (17) and BYU (19).

Arkansas travels to Provo, Utah, to play BYU on Oct. 15.