By Kevin McPherson

The 17th-ranked and 4-seed Arkansas Razorbacks were hoping to reach the Final Four after a 27-year absence, but instead it was 9th-ranked and 2-seed Duke that captured the NCAA Tournament West Region with a 78-69 Elite Eight win over the Hogs on Saturday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., giving iconic Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski a record 13th Final Four berth in what will be the last of the retiring coach’s 42 seasons at Duke.

Arkansas (28-9) ended its season with back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, a first in the program in 27 years (1993-94 and ’94-95). Meanwhile, Duke (32-6) advances to the national semifinals on Saturday, April 2, in New Orleans to face the winner of East Region 8-seed North Carolina and 15-seed St. Peter’s as those two teams will square off in their regional finals tomorrow.

With the loss, the Hogs dropped to 2-2 all-time against the Blue Devils with the teams’ previous meeting resulting in a 76-72 Arkansas win in the ’93-94 national championship game in early April 1994.

The only SEC team to advance beyond the first weekend of NCAAT games, Arkansas fell to 3-1 this season against Associated Press Top 10-ranked teams (includes 2-0 against No. 1-ranked teams), 5-2 this season against AP Top 25-ranked teams, and 6-5 all-time in Elite Eight matchups. The Razorbacks lost for only the 4th time in their last 22 games as they reached 28 wins in a season for the first time in 27 years (the ’94-95 Hogs finished 32-7). They finished 11-8 in games played outside their home at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville this season, which now includes a 6-4 mark in neutral-site games.

The Hogs — 48-34 all-time in the Big Dance — slipped to 6-2 in the NCAAT spanning the past two seasons, which includes a 1-2 record against teams with a better NCAAT seeding (a win against overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga this season, a loss against No. 2 seed Duke this season, and a loss against No. 1 seed and eventual national champion Baylor last season). Arkansas is now 11-6 all-time as a 4-seed and 11-10 all-time playing out of the West Region.

The Razorbacks own the SEC’s best overall record (53-16) and best mark in all league games (28-11 when combining SEC regular-season matchups with SECT contests) going back to the start of the ’20-21 season.

Musselman dropped to 73-28 as Head Hog, which includes a 9-4 record in postseason games (6-2 in NCAAT and 3-2 in SECT). He’s reached two Elite Eights at Arkansas in back-to-back seasons, and he has three Sweet 16s in his seven seasons as a Division 1 head coach (includes his four years at Nevada, 2015-2019).

Musselman went with his preferred starting five of Notae, Williams, Umude, Toney, and Wade.

The Hogs jumped ahead to a 9-6 lead, but Duke took control of the offensive glass and attacked the paint relentlessly with drives to go up 22-14.

Williams scored 7 consecutive points for the Hogs before Davis took a turn doing the same, but Duke was still in the lead, 33-28, late in the first half.

Arkansas pulled within 37-33 on two made free throws by senior guard Chris Lykes with 2:14 remaining in the first half, but Duke closed out with an 8-0 run — including its first two made three-pointers of the game — to surge ahead by 12 points, 45-33, at the break as Arkansas went without a field goal in the final 3:14 of the first half..

Duke made 17-of-31 from the field (54.8%), including 2-of-5 from 3 (40.0%), and 9-of-10 from the foul line (90.0%) in the opening half. The Blue Devils were plus-10 on the glass (22-12) and plus-16 in points-in-the-paint (30-14).

Arkansas hit 13-of-32 field goals (40.6%), including 4-of-11 from 3 (36.4%), and 3-of-3 free throws in the first 20 minutes. The Hogs were plus-2 in turnovers (7-5) and plus-2 in points-off-turnovers (8-6).

Notae led the Hogs with 8 first-half points while Williams and Davis each had 7.