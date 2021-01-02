Arkansas flops vs. No. 12 Missouri, 81-68, as Hoop Hogs lose 1st game of ’20-21

Playing shorthanded due to the sudden injury-loss of senior forward and interior battler Justin Smith, Arkansas’ run at history fell short Saturday as the No. 12 Missouri Tigers manhandled the Razorbacks in the paint to hand the Hogs their first loss of the season, 81-68, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Hogs failed to match the program’s last unbeaten start through 10 games that was accomplished by the ’93-94 national championship Hogs 27 years ago.

Arkansas (9-1, 1-1 SEC) has now lost 3 of its last 4 games against Mizzou (7-1, 1-1 SEC) while slipping to 28-26 in the all-time series between the two schools. The last time the Razorbacks lost a home game against the Tigers was January 2014.

Eric Musselman, who picked up double technical fouls and was ejected with 3:51 left in the game, remained winless against ranked teams since taking over the Razorbacks men’s basketball program in April 2019. Next up for Arkansas is another SEC showdown as the Hogs will travel to Knoxville, Tenn., for a Wednesday matchup against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Mizzou big man Jeremiah Tilmon (25 points and 11 rebounds) and guard Xavier Pinson (23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) took turns controlling the action going toward the basket as the Tigers owned the glass (51-36) and points-in-the-paint (34-22) while shutting down an Arkansas team that shot itself in the foot offensively. The Razorbacks missed countless layups and close-range shots while finishing 19-of-71 shooting from the field (26.8%), including 7-of-28 from 3 (25%).

Freshman guard Moses Moody recorded his first career double-double as a Hog with 18 points (4-of-15 field goals, including 4-of-8 from 3, and 6-of-10 free throws) and 10 rebounds to go with 2 steals, 1 assist, and 1 block while playing 38 minutes. Junior guard JD Notae led Arkansas with 19 points. Two of the Hogs’ top six scorers — junior guard Desi Sills and sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover — were held to a combined 10 points on a collective 1-of-21 field goal shooting, including 0-of-9 from 3, and 8-of-10 free throw shooting.

The Hogs were down only six, 49-43, with 9:52 to play when the Tigers began pulling away. Missouri outscored Arkansas 23-13 in a 6:28 span in building its biggest lead, 72-54, at the 3:24 mark. The Razorbacks could pull no closer than a 10-point deficit the rest of the way.

“Really disappointed,” Musselman said after the game. “It’s the worst home loss that I can ever remember being a part of. We had two starters go 1 of 21. And that’s without Justin Smith who arguably is one of our most valuable players. It’s new for me. We had no injuries at all at Nevada in four years. And unfortunately now in two years injuries to two players that we can iill afford to have injuries to. A lot of guys got a lot of opportunities today and we missed Justin Smith. We are going to miss Justin Smith at Tennessee. We missed Isaiah Joe for the six games last year. The next four or five game are as hard as any games on our schedule. We didn’t score. We didn’t rebound. We didn’t defend. That about sums it up.

“They are the 12th ranked team in the country for a reason. If you look at how many layups we missed. I’ve never in my entire coaching career seen so many missed layups. Give Coach (Cuonzo) Martin and his team a tremendous amount of credit. He’s always had great defensive teams. He’s always had great, physical defensive teams. Having said that we missed a great number of point blank layups. Scoring around the rim has been a problem for us since our very first game. So we have to be physical around the rim.”

Due to the loss of Smith — out 3-6 weeks following a Friday surgery to his injured right ankle sustained in the first half against Auburn on Wednesday — Musselman had to change his starting lineup for the first time since game two, inserting high-energy freshman Davontae “Devo” Davis who was key down the stetch in the win over Auburn. He joined starters Sills, Moody, Vanover, and Tate.

Arkansas missed Smith in the first half as Missouri owned the glass (27-17) against the SEC’s top rebounding team while dominating points-in-the-paint (18-6) and second-chance points (6-3) en route to a 33-30 halftime lead. Though the Hogs won the turnover battle (12-7) in the first 20 minutes they were only plus-1 in points-off-turnovers (7-6) playing mostly small-ball. But Arkansas managed to make three more 3-point shots than Mizzou and two more free throws than the Tigers to stay close in a game that the visiting team was able to dictate pace and attack the basket.

Moody led Arkansas with 9 first-half points to go with 4 rebounds. Notae contributed 8. Mizzou was led by Tilmon’s 14 points and 8 rebounds while Pinson chipped in 8 points.

The Hogs were a dismal 8-of-33 shooting from the field (24.2%) in the first half, including only 4-of-15 from 3 (26.7%), and 10-of-14 from the free throw line (71.4%). Missouri was 12-of-27 for 44.4%, including 1-of-8 from 3 (12.5%), and 8-of-15 from the foul line (53.3%).