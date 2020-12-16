Arkansas’ Football Recruiting Class Updates

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas enters the first day of the early signing period with 21 commitments and waiting on a few more recruits.

Arkansas has 21 public commitments, one transfer, two preferred walk-on reccruits and waiting on at least two defensive linemen who will make decisions today.

This story will be updated throughout the day as the prospects sign.

6:10 am

Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County linebacker Christopher Paul, 6-1, 235, is the first recruit to send his LOI to the Hogs. He will enroll at Arkansas at midterm. Paul’s team is still in the playoffs. On offense, he has four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he has 102 tackles, 57 solo, 21 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, one blocked punt and a forced fumble.

6:50 am

Cedartown (Ga.) safety Jayden Johnson, 6-2, 193, has sent in his LOI. He is a midterm recruit as well. This season, he had 22 tackles, 14 solo, a sack, one quarterback hurry, four interceptions, three pass breakups, forced a fumble and also recovered one. Seven kickoff returns for 128 yards and two punt returns for 12 yards. Completed 2 of 11 passes fo 34 yards. Rushed 64 times for 530 yards and six touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns.

7:12 am

Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, has sent his papers in. He is also a midterm recruit. Avant spent some time on offense rushing eight times for 54 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Avant had 91 tackles, including 56 solo, 1.5 for loss, three sacks, a quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

7:15 am

Vian (Okla.) defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275, has inked with the Hogs. He had 56 tackles, 27 for loss, 12 sacks, two recovered fumbles and blocked five punts.

7:20 am

Little Rock Parkview’s pair of tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 247, and quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, have sent their letters in. Outley was injured and missed most of season. He caught two passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Rogers passed for 1,247 yards and six touchdowns, rushed for 1,148 yards and 22 touchdowns.

7:25 am

Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, is a Hog. He was first commitment in the Class of 2021 for Sam Pittman. In addition, standout running back AJ Green, 5-11, 190, from Tulsa (Okla.) Union has signed. He rushed for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns and had 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

7:30 am

San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Coley, 6-2, 205, and DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 172, have both signed with the Hogs. Both are midterm. Coley passed for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 381 and nine more touchdowns. Wilson’s team is still alive in playoffs. He has 1 carry for 11 yards. He has caught 27 passes for 533 yards and nine touchdowns.

7:37 am

Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker, 6-0, 173, has inked with the Hogs. He had 30 tackles, one for loss, picked off a pass and broke up one.

7:51 am

Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195, and Frisco (Texas) cornerback Chase Lowery, 6-0, 180, are in. Lowery is still in the playoffs and he isn’t midterm. Hamilton-Jordan finished with 91 tackles, 17 for loss, four sacks and two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. Then on offense, he rushed 35 times for 441 yards and caught seven passes for 111 yards. He had eight touchdowns on offense. He’s midterm.

7:55 am

Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest offensive lineman Cole Carson, 6-6, 290, has signed with the Hogs. He won’t be here at midterm, but will be a nice addition at end of May.

8 am

Rockledge (Fla.) athlete Rocket Sanders, 6-2, 210, has inked with the Hogs. He is midterm. Sanders rushed 20 times for 317 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 24 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns. He had four tackles on defense including two solo. He returned four kickoffs for 237 yards including a 94-yard touchdown.

8:15 am

The Hogs have signed Royse City (Texas) wide receiver Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185, Moore (Okla.) Westmoore kicker Cameron Little, 6-2, 170, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall wide receiver Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 165, and Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene offensive tackle Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300. Jackson and Little are midterm. Manuel and Stephens are summer enrollees. Little was 24 of 25 on point after touchdowns, 6 of 12 on field goals with a long of 49, kicked off 42 times and averaged 35.5 yards on 46 punts. Stephens had 686 yards of receiving and nine touchdowns. Jackson rushed twice for four yards. Caught 41 passes for 842 yards and 10 touchdowns. Returned four kickoffs for 163 yards and a 90-yard touchdown. Three tackles, two interceptions, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

8:25 am

Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, has signed with the Hogs. He is midterm. He has carried the ball 135 times for 792 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught six passes for 71.

9:30 am

In addition to signing Jones College (Miss.) DT Jalen Williams, 6-3, 310, the Hogs have added Penn State transfer DB Trent Gordon, 5-11, 188.

