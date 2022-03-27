The Arkansas Razorbacks are planning for their future after quarterback KJ Jefferson leaves the Hogs as they are in the market to potentially get one of the best, young signals callers in the nation.

In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, we break down Derek Lagway, the top dual-threat quarterback recruit in the Class of 2024, along with the No. 7 prospect in the nation, according to Rivals. What is the likelihood the Razorbacks could land him? Plus, we fill you in on two more offensive line recruits the Arkansas is looking at in our Arkansas Football Recruiting Report.