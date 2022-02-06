Sam Pittman and his staff have three scholarships remaining to give out for the Class of 2022. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, we tell you what positions will the Hogs likely focus those scholarships on.

Plus, we look ahead to the Class 2023 with the commitments they already have, while also planning for a future quarterback at Arkansas.

Finally, we discuss the talented field of preferred walk-ons heading to this Hogs this season. You can catch it all in this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report.