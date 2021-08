In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Nick Petraccione and Otis Kirk are joined by special guest and Razorback commit, James Jointer.

Jointer, a running back out of Little Rock Parkview, discussing why he chose the Hogs, staying close to home and how he tricked his mother on his signing day.

We also discuss two big-time tight end recruits that Arkansas landed this week to bolster a room in need of depth. All that and more in this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report.