Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with special guest Jordan Crook

Arkansas football currently has 16 commitments already in the bag for the Class of 2022, but the work hasn’t stopped for Sam Pittman and his crew as they continue to pursue other recruits like Anthony Brown, a safety out of Milan, Tennessee, and also Jordan Crook.

Crook, a three-star linebacker out of Duncanville, Texas, has 28 offers on the table, including one from Arkansas. The talented prospect has been ranked No. 9 by the Dallas Morning News as one of the top players out of the area. Crook, was once committed to Oklahoma State, but announced on June 30 that he was reopening his recruiting.

He now has offers from schools like Michigan, Washington and Baylor. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Crook joins Nick Petraccione and Hogville football insider, Otis Kirk, to talk about what he liked about Arkansas and what is next in his recruiting process.