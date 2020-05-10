Arkansas Four-star Linebacker Target Collin Oliver Sets Date to Announce Decision

FAYETTEVILLE — Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe four-star linebacker Collin Oliver has set a date to announce his college decision.

Oliver, 6-2, 221, announced his intentions on Twitter early Sunday morning.

I will be committing May 15th…stay tuned⏳ — Collin Oliver (@cloliver25) May 10, 2020

He had tweeted Saturday night, “My mind is made up.”

On April 3, Oliver tweeted out a list of his eight favorites.

| Gal 6:9 | I’d love to thank God and all of the coaches who took time to recruit me, with that being said, these are my Top 8 schools …no specific order #LLD🕊 #po4tc



📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/kOiCxtSvAB — Collin Oliver (@cloliver25) April 3, 2020

Following his releasing of Texas Tech, Nebraska, Iowa State, TCU, Utah, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Arkansas, he picked up some additional offers. The offers since he released his favorites are Kentucky, Kansas State, Missouri, Georgia and Oregon. Arkansas offered him on Jan. 9.

Oliver battled some injuries as a junior. He finished with 26 tackles, 23 solo, seven for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, one interception, a pass breakup and two forced fumbles.

Arkansas picked up two pledges from Oklahoma over the weekend. On Friday they landed Tulsa Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 170, and then Saturday Oklahoma City Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 204, called the Hogs. Oliver retweeted both the commitments.